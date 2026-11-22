CHENNAI: The TVK-led government will hold the second VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave in Chennai on November 25, shifting focus on turning the memoranda of understanding signed into projects, capital expenditure and jobs, according to the industries department.

The conclave comes as the government completes six months and faces scrutiny over whether Tamil Nadu can remain a leading industrial destination amid competition.

Minister for Industries S Keerthana said the state government wants to move beyond headline announcements. “Attracting investments is an important first step, but the real success lies in converting those commitments into projects on the ground,” she said in a statement.

The conclave will bring investors and departments together to identify bottlenecks, improve coordination and speed up projects awaiting clearances, sources said. The government, however, has not disclosed the aggregate value of investments to be reviewed or the number of projects.

The first VETTRI conclave, marking the government’s first 100 days, announced proposals worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The situation has turned intense after allegations that officials linked to Guidance Tamil Nadu, some of whom later resigned, leaked TN’s investment proposals to Andhra Pradesh. AP Minister Nara Lokesh had on Friday posted on X: “Breaking News: Investment strategy has been leaked. It’s called ‘reply to investors on the same day’. Feel free to copy it.” Keerthana retorted: “Fast responses are good. Faster execution? Even better!”

Conclave agenda

The conclave will bring investors and departments together to identify bottlenecks, improve coordination and speed up projects awaiting clearances, sources said