‘Move will cut number of students travelling abroad for higher edu’

The Bill reduces the minimum land requirement for establishing a private university from 100 acres to 12 acres within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits, 18 acres in other municipal corporations and municipal councils, and 25 acres in other areas. The mandatory permanent endowment fund has also been reduced from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.

The legislation also amends the Shiv Nadar University Act, 2018, and the Sai University Act, 2018, reducing the permanent endowment fund requirement for these institutions from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.

Significantly, the reduction in the endowment requirement will also extend to private universities already established under the TN Private Universities Act, 2019, according to the Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Bill. The legislation had run into a hurdle after Governor Rajendra Arlekar allegedly reserved it for the consideration of the President.

However, Viswanathan denied this on Saturday, clarifying that the governor had given his assent to the Bill. The proposed relaxations had drawn criticism from several political parties, including the CPI, CPM and PMK, which argued that they could lead to a rapid proliferation of private universities and the commercialisation of higher education.

Responding to the criticism earlier, Viswanathan had maintained that the 2026 amendment was different from the legislation introduced by the previous DMK government. On Saturday, he added that the move would also help curb the outflow of foreign exchange by reducing the number of students travelling overseas and spending large sums on tuition fees and other expenses.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the previous DMK government’s attempt to introduce Brownfield Universities, which would have allowed existing private and government-aided colleges to be converted into private universities. The Bill, introduced in 2025, was withdrawn in February 2026 following opposition from political parties and teachers’ associations.

Opposing the latest move, S Suresh, general secretary of the TN Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association, said government higher education institutions had been deprived of adequate funding for years, while permanent faculty appointments had not been made for more than a decade.