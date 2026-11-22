CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is set to undertake large-scale manufacturing of air-conditioned local trains capable of running at 130 kmph, equipped with passenger amenities on a par with those of Vande Metro trains, for Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

As part of the Rs 26,000-crore modernisation plan for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, the Chennai-based coach manufacturing unit will manufacture 119 rakes out of the 238 train sets planned for introduction. The remaining 119 rakes will be manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli.

Official sources at ICF told TNIE that the factory has initially been asked to commence production of 12-car rakes, which may subsequently be expanded to 16-car or 20-car configurations. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has asked ICF and other agencies to deliver the rakes by 2030.

ICF currently has designs for AC local trains, MEMUs and Vande Metro train sets. The proposed AC local trains are expected to incorporate amenities similar to those available on Vande Metro trains like modular bio-vacuum toilets, passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, mobile charging sockets, large panoramic windows, automatic fire detection and alarm systems, and the Kavach train collision avoidance system to enhance passenger safety.

The proposed trains are also expected to reduce travel time through higher acceleration and operate at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. Currently, the maximum permitted speed of Mumbai local trains is 110 kmph, though they are operated at an average speed of 80-90 kmph.