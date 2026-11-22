COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has directed the Keralam government to install AI-enabled surveillance cameras along railway tracks passing through forest areas in two months to prevent wild elephants from being killed in train collisions. The direction comes in the wake of elephant deaths on the Walayar-Palakkad railway stretch and aims to strengthen the monitoring of elephant movement near railway tracks.

The division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar issued the direction in view of the successful implementation of an AI-based elephant detection system in the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore district.

A total of 24 cameras installed on 12 high-mast towers monitor elephant movement along a vulnerable stretch of railway tracks. The system alerts forest and railway officials about the movement of elephants, enabling them to warn loco pilots and prevent collisions. The system has helped record zero elephant deaths on the monitored stretch during the reported period.

The direction was issued in a writ petition filed by S Muralidharan, seeking protection of elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu.

The court also observed that the Keralam government was yet to take a decision on constructing the third railway underpass proposed by the Railways to facilitate the movement of elephants across the tracks.

"We make it clear that, after all, it is only to prevent the death of animals, especially elephants, on the railway tracks. We expect that the Keralam Government will certainly agree to the proposal and pass necessary orders in this regard within a period of two weeks," the bench observed.

The matter was adjourned to February 5, 2027.