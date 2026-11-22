PUDUCHERRY: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday dedicated seven major healthcare, research and infrastructure initiatives worth Rs 172.27 crore at Jipmer, Puducherry. The projects include major additions to cancer care, cardiac services, biomedical research and diagnostic facilities, besides improved student accommodation and access to affordable medicines.

A major initiative is the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory Complex, developed with CSR support from ICICI Foundation at an investment of Rs 60 crore. The complex comprises advanced biplane and single-plane catheterisation laboratories, a 16-bed post-catheterisation cardiac critical care unit and a dedicated radial suite. Equipped with sophisticated imaging and interventional technologies, it will strengthen the treatment of complex cardiac conditions in children and adults.

The Regional Cancer Centre has received two advanced facilities — a Rs 26-crore Varian TrueBeam High-Energy Linear Accelerator, which will enable sophisticated radiotherapy techniques and is expected to treat around 70 patients a day, as well as an advanced 4D CT Simulator, installed at Rs 9 crore, which will complement the TrueBeam system by enabling precise tumour localisation.

The Centre for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CRIE), established at Rs 30.28 crore, will strengthen multidisciplinary biomedical research through advanced facilities in genomics, proteomics and metabolomics, besides flow cytometry, cell culture, confocal microscopy and advanced imaging. It is expected to promote collaborative research and translate scientific discoveries into improved patient care.