MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC has permitted the wife of a lorry driver who allegedly died by suicide at Chekkanurani police station on November 14, to view the CCTV footage recorded at four police stations connected with her husband’s death, at CBCID’s office in Madurai on Monday. Her advocate and two of her family members were allowed to accompany her.

Justice R Vijayakumar granted this permission on condition that all the above persons should leave their electronic devices outside the viewing room and should refrain from recording the clippings.

A technical staff from CBCID should be made available in the hall to assist them, he added. “The permission granted to the petitioner is solely for the purpose of satisfying themselves as to the line and direction of the investigation. What they view may be used only for approaching a statutory forum. No press meet or public debate shall follow the viewing of the CCTV footage,” Justice Vijayakumar said.

He further clarified that the above order is passed only in view of the fact that the case relates to alleged custodial torture or custodial death.

The judge issued the directions on Friday, while disposing of a petition filed by B Sudha, wife of the deceased Balakrishnan, seeking direction to preserve and get a copy of the CCTV footage recorded at four police stations- Chekkanurani, Usilampatti town and taluk, Valandur- where the deceased was said to have gone or had been taken to by the police prior to his death.

Pursuant to earlier directions issued by the court, the police submitted two copies of the footage sought by the petitioner before the high court, along with relevant certificates.