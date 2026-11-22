CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has criticised the Vellore district police for arresting a student of a reputed educational institution on charges of being part of an organised crime syndicate without any incriminating material but only based on the statement of a co-accused.
Justice N Ramesh rapped the police for slapping the case on the student for organised crime under section 111 of BNS in a case which ought to have been investigated by a drugs inspector.
He passed the orders granting bail to the 20-year-old student, who hailed from Delhi, with regular conditions. The matter pertains to the bail application filed by the student who was booked under sections 111 and 123 of BNS by the Brahmapuram police in Vellore.
The police nabbed Bhaavan Dubey, a former student, in front of the gate of a private educational institution on July 14 and seized a parcel which contained ten strips of Tapentadol tablets. Based on his statement, the petitioner was arrested on the grounds of allegedly sending the parcel to Dubey.
Concurring with the arguments of senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajarathnam for the petitioner, the judge said he found no material to invoke section 111 of BNS on the petitioner as Tapentadol is not in the Schedule to the NDPS Act, but is a prescription medicine entered in serial number 48 of Schedule H1 to the Drugs Rules, 1945.
A parcel of one hundred prescription tablets, on the present material, could at the most lead to a prosecution by a drugs inspector under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he stated.
The judge held that section 111 of the BNS is attracted only where there is a continuing unlawful activity as defined in clause, and it requires more than one charge sheet filed within the preceding 10 years and taken cognizance.
Section 123 of the BNS requires that the poison or drug be administered to a person or that a person be caused to take it. Possession, carriage, dispatch or sale of tablets, without a person who was administered them or caused to take them, does not constitute the offence, he explained.