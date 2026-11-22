CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has criticised the Vellore district police for arresting a student of a reputed educational institution on charges of being part of an organised crime syndicate without any incriminating material but only based on the statement of a co-accused.

Justice N Ramesh rapped the police for slapping the case on the student for organised crime under section 111 of BNS in a case which ought to have been investigated by a drugs inspector.

He passed the orders granting bail to the 20-year-old student, who hailed from Delhi, with regular conditions. The matter pertains to the bail application filed by the student who was booked under sections 111 and 123 of BNS by the Brahmapuram police in Vellore.

The police nabbed Bhaavan Dubey, a former student, in front of the gate of a private educational institution on July 14 and seized a parcel which contained ten strips of Tapentadol tablets. Based on his statement, the petitioner was arrested on the grounds of allegedly sending the parcel to Dubey.