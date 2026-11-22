PUDUCHERRY: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday called upon young doctors to adopt digital healthcare solutions, including digital registration, e-prescriptions and digitisation of patient records, to strengthen healthcare delivery in the country.

Addressing the 15th convocation in Jipmer on Saturday, he exhorted doctors to move away from paper prescriptions and support ABHA-linked medical record digitisation, which would enable secure access to patients' health records with their consent, ensuring continuity of care.

Highlighting the transformation of India's healthcare system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said the focus had shifted towards a holistic approach encompassing preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, rehabilitative and geriatric care.

The country had established 1.85 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, while 42 crore people had been screened for non-communicable diseases since 2018, besides the expansion of maternal and child healthcare services through digital tracking.

The centre is targeting the addition of 75,000 UG and PG medical seats across the country by 2029 as part of its efforts to expand medical education infrastructure, he said, adding that the expansion of medical education has seen the number of medical colleges increase from 387 to 863, MBBS seats from 51,100 to 1.43 lakh, PG seats from 31,000 to over 91,000, and AIIMS from six to 23.