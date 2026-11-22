CHENNAI: The National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu (NHM-TN) has called for tenders to develop a comprehensive Adolescent Health Portal (Nalam 2.0) which will serve as a single health record system from the child’s birth to completion of 18 years of age. It also proposes sending SMS to the parents in Tamil and English if the child has not come for follow-up in seven days.

According to the tender details issued on November 20, the important aspects include introduction of a system where every case is followed up till the treatment is completed.

In the current Nalam portal, there is no system to track a referred child till treatment is completed. It also plans to create one master identification for every child aged 0-18 years to track them till the treatment is completed.

Nalam 1.0 has only three components.

One is a Nalam Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) mobile application used by mobile health teams to record screening of children in anganwadi centres and schools. Another is a district early intervention centre portal used by the DEIC centres for registration of children and day-to-day management. The third component is the Kannoli Kappom Thittam portal used for eye screening, referral and procurement, supply and distribution of spectacles.

Nalam 2.0 also proposes the portal for interdepartmental data exchange – among school education, social welfare and differently abled welfare departments.

It also proposes to bring school and adolescent health programmes, including ‘teen health’ and ‘Anaemia T3’, into the portal.

The last date for submission of bids is December 14.