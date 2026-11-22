COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said Thondamuthur MLA and former minister S P Velumani is merely one among the party’s two crore members.

His remark came as a response to questions from media persons at the Coimbatore international airport on Velumani’s request to the party leadership to take back those expelled from the AIADMK, including VK Sasikala.

On the controversy surrounding Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, who allegedly sent obscene messages to the district collector, the former CM said, “An MLA should be a role model for others. What the MLA did was unjust. We are wondering whether the government is functioning at all.”

On claims that the TVK-led government would fall, Palaniswami said it could collapse any time due to several issues, including over the deteriorating law and order, price rise, the Mekedatu project, lack of administration, and industries shifting to Andhra Pradesh.