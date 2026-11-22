SALEM : Salem’s silver anklet industry, which has been reeling under a prolonged slowdown due to soaring silver prices, is showing signs of recovery, with a recent dip in rates bringing back customers and orders. Manufacturers are now receiving around one lakh anklet orders a month, nearly half the industry’s normal volume of two lakh, raising hopes of a revival ahead of Pongal.

Salem has nearly 7,000 units involved in the silver anklet trade, employing around one lakh people. Production is spread across several localities. More than 15 varieties of anklets are made in the city, with Sivathapuram having the largest concentration of units, followed by Shevapet, Nethimedu, Gugai and Kondalampatti.

Before silver prices began climbing, manufacturers produced over two lakh anklets a month, with output rising during peak seasons such as Deepavali, Onam, Akshaya Tritiya and Pongal. However, the sharp increase in raw material costs hit demand, forcing several small units to shut down or scale back operations. Silver, which had crossed Rs 1L/kg before rising to around Rs 2 lakh in 2025, touched nearly Rs 425/g (Rs 4.25L/kg) in January 2026.

The industry struggled even during its peak business seasons. A shortage of raw silver affected production during Deepavali in 2025, while high prices dampened demand during Pongal this year. Business during Akshaya Tritiya was affected by the Model Code of Conduct, while Onam orders remained subdued. During Deepavali, units received only 20% of usual orders.

Silver, which was trading at around Rs 195/g last Friday, fell to nearly Rs 175 this Friday. Manufacturers expect orders to improve in the coming weeks if silver prices decline further. However, the shortage of skilled workers who left during the slowdown could pose a challenge if production picks up.