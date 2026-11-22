CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s interim direction allowing the lighting of the Karthigai deepam on the “deepathoon” on the Thiruparankundram hill continued to evoke reactions on Saturday, with various political parties urging the government to take a stand.

MMK president M H Jawahirullah on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, stating the TVK government must adopt the firm stand taken by the previous DMK regime. In his letter, Jawahirullah pointed out the SC’s decision to stay the key findings contained in the Madras High Court’s judgment while permitting the lighting of the lamp at the very same disputed site appears to be contradictory in nature.

Jawahirullah questioned the SC’s observation in paragraphs 11 and 12 of its interim order that the deepam must be lit on November 24, as postponing it beyond the festival would serve no purpose. He said according to Hindu mythology, the Karthigai deepam is lit annually on the Tiruvannamalai hill to commemorate Lord Shiva appearing as a column of light to dispel the arrogance of Brahma and Vishnu.

The MMK leader also pointed out that the previous DMK government had refused to comply with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s order to light the deepam last year, as the pillar could be accessed only through the dargah, which would amount to encroachment.