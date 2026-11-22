CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s interim direction allowing the lighting of the Karthigai deepam on the “deepathoon” on the Thiruparankundram hill continued to evoke reactions on Saturday, with various political parties urging the government to take a stand.
MMK president M H Jawahirullah on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, stating the TVK government must adopt the firm stand taken by the previous DMK regime. In his letter, Jawahirullah pointed out the SC’s decision to stay the key findings contained in the Madras High Court’s judgment while permitting the lighting of the lamp at the very same disputed site appears to be contradictory in nature.
Jawahirullah questioned the SC’s observation in paragraphs 11 and 12 of its interim order that the deepam must be lit on November 24, as postponing it beyond the festival would serve no purpose. He said according to Hindu mythology, the Karthigai deepam is lit annually on the Tiruvannamalai hill to commemorate Lord Shiva appearing as a column of light to dispel the arrogance of Brahma and Vishnu.
The MMK leader also pointed out that the previous DMK government had refused to comply with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s order to light the deepam last year, as the pillar could be accessed only through the dargah, which would amount to encroachment.
He urged the TVK government to adopt the same firm stand to safeguard peace in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan clarified that his statement on the issue on Friday sounded like he was supporting the lighting of lamp on the “deepathoon”. He made it clear that he does not support it. He said the SC order should not be implemented.
TNCC president Manickam Tagore reiterated the Congress will fully support any decision taken by the state government on the issue.
Meanwhile, Dravida Vettri Kazhagam president Mallai Sathya on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take a clear stand on the matter and ensure the city does not turn into another Ayodhya, referring to the Babri Masjid dispute.