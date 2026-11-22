ERODE: Power loom weavers have requested the state government to extend the deadline for the production of free dhotis and sarees, which are typically provided during the Pongal festival to PDS card holders.

T S A Subramanian, President of TN Weavers Associations Federation, said, "The state plans to provide free dhotis and sarees to over 2.25 lakh PDS card holders during the upcoming Pongal festival. For this purpose, the government issued a G.O. in July for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and 1.77 crore sarees using power looms, pedal looms and handlooms. In this, 1.74 crore dhotis and 1.53 crore sarees were allocated for power looms."

Last year, the G.O. was issued in April 2025, and the tender process for yarn procurement was completed by mid-May 2025. This year, the G.O. was issued only on July 1. Weavers are saying that the changes made in the dhoti and saree are the reason for the delay.

B Kandavel, secretary of the association, said, "Although the G.O. was issued in April last year, the production volume was low. Last year, only 1 crore sarees and 1.4 crore dhotis were produced. As a result, production was completed by the end of December. But this year, some changes were made to provide quality sarees and dhotis. In particular, changes were made to the borders of sarees and dhotis.