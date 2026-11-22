ERODE: Power loom weavers have requested the state government to extend the deadline for the production of free dhotis and sarees, which are typically provided during the Pongal festival to PDS card holders.
T S A Subramanian, President of TN Weavers Associations Federation, said, "The state plans to provide free dhotis and sarees to over 2.25 lakh PDS card holders during the upcoming Pongal festival. For this purpose, the government issued a G.O. in July for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and 1.77 crore sarees using power looms, pedal looms and handlooms. In this, 1.74 crore dhotis and 1.53 crore sarees were allocated for power looms."
Last year, the G.O. was issued in April 2025, and the tender process for yarn procurement was completed by mid-May 2025. This year, the G.O. was issued only on July 1. Weavers are saying that the changes made in the dhoti and saree are the reason for the delay.
B Kandavel, secretary of the association, said, "Although the G.O. was issued in April last year, the production volume was low. Last year, only 1 crore sarees and 1.4 crore dhotis were produced. As a result, production was completed by the end of December. But this year, some changes were made to provide quality sarees and dhotis. In particular, changes were made to the borders of sarees and dhotis.
This is the reason for the delay." "A single power loom can produce only eight sarees and 18 dhotis per day. In that regard, we need 150 days to complete production. Therefore, the government should give us an extension, until January 30, 2027 for dhotis and until February 28, 2027 for sarees, instead of the December 15 deadline," he added.
R Velusamy, Secretary of Tamilnadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations, said, "Since production began with a delay, the government should grant an extension until March. One lakh power looms are engaged in the production of free dhotis and sarees. The production capacity of a powerloom machine is only 60 meters per day. The authorities need to understand this situation."
A senior official of TN Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department said, "The delay in obtaining the government order was due to the Assembly election, as well as changes implemented to improve the quality of the dhotis and sarees. Typically, an additional grace period of 15 days would be given. The government will decide on any further extension of time."