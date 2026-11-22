THANJAVUR: A 26 year old woman and her two sons were killed and another was injured when the scooter they were traveling was hit by a truck in Thanjavur-Tiruvaiyaru road on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as M Benazir Begum (26) of Kandiyur, her sons Mohammed Jasith (10) and Mohammed Halith (5).

According to police sources, Benazir Begum was proceeding from her village to visit her relatives at Vannarapettai village in her scooter along with her three sons Mohammd Jasith, Mohammed Halith and Mohammed Javid (12) were also traveling in the scooter.

When the scooter was passing Tiruvaiyaru-Thanjavur road near a Pillayar temple in Ammanpettai village, a truck coming in the opposite direction hit the scooter.

In the accident all the four were injured. Of them Benazir Begum, Mohammed Jaisth and Mohammed Halith died on the spot.

Mohammed Javid was admitted to Tiruvayaru Government hospital. Naducauvery police registered a case and sent the bodies of all three victims to Tiruvaiyaru Government Hospital for autopsy.