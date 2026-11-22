TIRUPATTUR : A day after the brutal double murder in Tirupattur, police on Saturday arrested a TVK member from Tiruvannamalai in connection with the incident. The accused, identified as Sanjeev Gandhi (35), allegedly hacked Malini (31) of Tirupattur and Ranjith Kumar (30) of Tiruvannamalai to death in a private plot at Thoranampathi near Tirupattur on Friday.

According to police sources, preliminary investigation revealed that Malini, wife of Chiranjeevi, was allegedly in an extramarital relationship with Sanjeev Gandhi, who is unmarried. She also allegedly entered into a relationship with Ranjith Kumar, a relative of her elder sister, who was also unmarried, and had stopped responding to Sanjeev's calls for the past month, police said.

Irked over this, Sanjeev followed Malini and Ranjith as they travelled in a car on Friday. Upon finding them talking alone in the plot, he got into an argument with Malini. When Ranjith tried to intervene, Sanjeev hacked him on the head, hands and neck, among other parts, killing him on the spot. He then hacked Malini on the head, neck, hands, chest and thigh, killing her, and then fled, police added.

Later in the day, an elderly woman who was grazing goats in the area found the bodies and alerted the nearby residents, who informed the Tirupattur Taluk police. Superintendent of Police Akshay Anil Wakare and Tirupattur DSP Murali inspected the spot. The bodies were sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, and a case was registered.

On the SP's orders, three special teams, led by DSP Murali, were formed to probe the case. They traced Sanjeev to Tiruvannamalai, where he was hiding, and caught him within seven hours of finding the bodies. He is being interrogated and further probe is under way. Sanjeev is an active TVK member in Tiruvannamalai, sources said.