RANIPET : A 33-year-old woman and her friend were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering her mother in Walajapet on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Saranya (33), a teacher, and her friend Saran Raj. The victim, Geetha (54), who worked at a private factory, was found murdered at her house in Thenkadapanthangal, Walajapet.

According to police, Saranya had been staying with her mother, along with her children. However, both of them frequently quarrelled over money and spending habits. On Thursday, during one such argument, Saranya allegedly strangled Geetha to death, took around 10 to 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 kept in a bureau, and left the house, police said.

The murder came to light after Geetha's 14-year-old grandson returned from school in the evening, and found Geetha lying dead with injuries. He alerted the neighbours, who informed Walajapet police. Following this, police personnel, along with Ranipet SP P Sibin and forensic experts, reached the spot, collected evidence and launched an investigation.

Police sources said Saranya initially told them that unidentified persons had killed her mother and stolen the valuables. After a detailed investigation, police found that she was involved in the crime and had handed the jewellery and cash to Saran Raj, who has been named the second accused. Both of them will be produced before a court and remanded, police said, but declined to share further details of the murder or the second accused's role.