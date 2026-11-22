THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a 23-year-old man when she was alone at her house near Sayarpuram in Thoothukudi shortly before noon on Saturday. The latter allegedly attempted suicide after the crime.

The police refused to reveal the girl’s name.

The assailant, K Muthuraj of Sebathayapuram, had been working in a welding shop in the area. He had fallen in love with the girl, who was a Class 11 student at a government school in the locality.

Both belonged to the same community, and their parents knew about their relationship and were waiting for the girl to complete her studies and attain the legal marriageable age.

Around 11.45 am on Saturday, Muthuraj went to her house. A quarrel erupted between them, and as it escalated, Muthuraj pulled a small knife and stabbed her in the abdomen. He also stomped on her chest, the police said.

Neighbours took the girl to a nearby primary health centre where doctors, however, declared her brought dead.

The Sayarpuram police launched an investigation.

Muthuraj, who fled from the spot, attempted suicide. He is undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, the police added. Muthuraj would be arrested soon, they said.

Expressing shock over the incident, Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on X said: “TVK government has plunged Tamil Nadu into a terrible situation where women are unsafe anywhere. Women being attacked and killed in their own home is becoming an everyday occurrence.”

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on health department helpline 104.)