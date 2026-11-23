PUDUCHERRY: The family of a 19-year-old MBBS student who died following a road accident donated his organs at JIPMER, Puducherry, saving the lives of four patients and helping restore the vision of two others.

Devan, a first-year MBBS student of Tirunelveli Medical College and native of Kiliruppu village in Cuddalore district, sustained injuries in a road accident on November 9 and was admitted to JIPMER. Despite treatment, he could not be saved and was declared brain-stem dead.

In a selfless gesture, his family consented to organ donation, enabling his heart, liver and kidneys to be transplanted into four critically ill patients. His two corneas were also donated to help restore sight to two individuals.

JIPMER acknowledged the courage and generosity of the family, who turned their personal tragedy into an opportunity to save and transform six lives. The institution also appreciated the multidisciplinary teams, transplant coordinators, doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff involved in the donation and transplantation process.

Devan had aspired to become a doctor and serve society. Though his life was cut short at 19, his final gift has given hope and a second chance to six people, highlighting the importance of deceased organ donation.