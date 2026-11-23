NAMAKKAL: The confirmation of avian influenza in Cuddalore district has dealt a blow to Namakkal’s egg export industry, with Oman officially suspending imports from the region despite no sign of the infection being reported in the state’s major poultry belt.
The move has disrupted a regular export market that accounts for around 30 to 35 containers of eggs every month, with exporters now in discussions to get the suspension lifted. It may be noted that supplies to Oman constitute 20% to 25% of the total quantum of exports from Namakkal every month.
Avian influenza (bird flu) was confirmed in Cuddalore around 10 days ago, following which thousands of birds were culled as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the infection. Central and state medical teams also inspected the affected site as part of the response measures. However, the outbreak has affected exports from Namakkal, as Oman has halted egg imports following the confirmation of the disease in the state.
Jahan R, secretary of the Egg and Poultry Products Exporters Association, said Oman had officially stopped importing eggs from Namakkal. “We usually export 30 to 35 containers of eggs to Oman every month. Even during the West Asian war, when exports to several destinations were disrupted, shipments to Oman continued. The suspension has now affected this regular trade,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials of the animal husbandry department and poultry farmers in Namakkal said there was no indication of avian influenza in Namakkal. They pointed out that farms in the region follow strict bio-security measures, including preventive practices to minimise the risk of disease entering poultry sheds. While these measures significantly reduce the risk of infection, exporters said the suspension had been imposed despite the absence of any reported outbreak in Namakkal.
Exporters are now holding discussions with the authorities concerned to have the restriction lifted. Jahan said exports could resume only after the required standard operating procedures, approved by the World Organisation for Animal Health, were followed.
He added that the suspension could affect the export trade, but was unlikely to cause a sharp fall in domestic egg prices as long as local demand remains steady.