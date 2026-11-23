NAMAKKAL: The confirmation of avian influenza in Cuddalore district has dealt a blow to Namakkal’s egg export industry, with Oman officially suspending imports from the region despite no sign of the infection being reported in the state’s major poultry belt.

The move has disrupted a regular export market that accounts for around 30 to 35 containers of eggs every month, with exporters now in discussions to get the suspension lifted. It may be noted that supplies to Oman constitute 20% to 25% of the total quantum of exports from Namakkal every month.

Avian influenza (bird flu) was confirmed in Cuddalore around 10 days ago, following which thousands of birds were culled as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the infection. Central and state medical teams also inspected the affected site as part of the response measures. However, the outbreak has affected exports from Namakkal, as Oman has halted egg imports following the confirmation of the disease in the state.

Jahan R, secretary of the Egg and Poultry Products Exporters Association, said Oman had officially stopped importing eggs from Namakkal. “We usually export 30 to 35 containers of eggs to Oman every month. Even during the West Asian war, when exports to several destinations were disrupted, shipments to Oman continued. The suspension has now affected this regular trade,” he said.