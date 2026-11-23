VILLUPURAM: Rock paintings estimated to be around 4,000 years old have been discovered at Adukkam village near Kandachipuram in Villupuram district during a field study conducted by a team of researchers and teachers.
The team comprised C Immanuel, a research scholar in the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, M Senthamizh Selvan, a postgraduate history student at the same college, and M Bharathi Raja and M Udhuman Ali, teachers at the Government High School in Kolathur, Tiruvannamalai district.
Explaining the findings, Immanuel said the red ochre paintings were found beneath a rock shelter known as Vavval Mattai at Adukkam village. One of the paintings depicts a fish facing upwards, with its pectoral fin clearly visible.
Dots in the same red ochre colour have been drawn inside the fish to represent its scales. Two elongated, egg-shaped figures are seen leaning against each other near the fish. Another egg-shaped figure has been drawn horizontally a little away from them, with curved and wavy lines above it.
Comparing the figures with the geological features of the area, the researchers said the egg-shaped figures could represent the Vavval Mattai rock shelter and the nearby rocks, while the curved and wavy lines might depict creepers spreading over the rock surface. “Similar egg-shaped paintings have been found at Sorathur and Alambadi,” Immanuel said.
The team also found light-red paintings drawn over the existing ones, indicating that the rock surface had been used for paintings during two different periods. All the paintings are in outline form.
The researchers also identified over 10 grinding grooves at three locations near Kundhani Sunai, a natural spring close to the rock shelter. Immanuel said the grooves were made by Neolithic people while sharpening or polishing stone tools.
Water was used as a lubricant and to dissipate the heat generated by friction during the process. This was why such grooves were commonly found near springs and streams. The grooves, which are about three inches deep, indicate that prehistoric people used the area regularly. The team estimated that they date back around 4,000 years.
Immanuel added that rock paintings had already been identified at three other locations in the village.