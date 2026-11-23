VILLUPURAM: Rock paintings estimated to be around 4,000 years old have been discovered at Adukkam village near Kandachipuram in Villupuram district during a field study conducted by a team of researchers and teachers.

The team comprised C Immanuel, a research scholar in the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, M Senthamizh Selvan, a postgraduate history student at the same college, and M Bharathi Raja and M Udhuman Ali, teachers at the Government High School in Kolathur, Tiruvannamalai district.

Explaining the findings, Immanuel said the red ochre paintings were found beneath a rock shelter known as Vavval Mattai at Adukkam village. One of the paintings depicts a fish facing upwards, with its pectoral fin clearly visible.

Dots in the same red ochre colour have been drawn inside the fish to represent its scales. Two elongated, egg-shaped figures are seen leaning against each other near the fish. Another egg-shaped figure has been drawn horizontally a little away from them, with curved and wavy lines above it.

Comparing the figures with the geological features of the area, the researchers said the egg-shaped figures could represent the Vavval Mattai rock shelter and the nearby rocks, while the curved and wavy lines might depict creepers spreading over the rock surface. “Similar egg-shaped paintings have been found at Sorathur and Alambadi,” Immanuel said.