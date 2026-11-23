CHENNAI: The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has sanctioned 4,758 infrastructure and developmental works at Rs 1,019.61 crore over the past five months, since June, towards improving basic infrastructure and living conditions in urban areas across the state.

Of the total, Rs 366.23 crore has been sanctioned for 3,765 road works covering 599.79 km under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) and the Urban Road Development Fund of the sixth State Finance Commission. The works include laying new roads and repairing damaged ones.

Five drinking water supply projects worth Rs 119 crore have been sanctioned in the Madurai and Cuddalore municipal corporations and the Cumbum and Chidambaram municipalities under CMIUDM and the Operation and Maintenance Deficit Grant Fund. Additionally, `97.36 crore has been allocated for 457 works under SDRF to urban local bodies that faced drinking water scarcity due to rain deficit during the southwest monsoon.

The government has also approved the development of 87 parks at Rs 14.87 crore, Rs 71.40 crore has been sanctioned for constructing 106 additional classrooms and Rs 13.83 crore for repairing and maintaining 78 existing classrooms. Another Rs 30.06 crore has been allocated for anganwadi infrastructure, including 123 new buildings at Rs 29.68 crore and repairs to nine existing centres at Rs 38 lakh.

Further, 78 works worth Rs 13.14 crore and two sports stadiums worth Rs 14.35 crore have also been approved. Nearly 48 solid waste and wastewater management projects worth Rs 279.37 crore have been sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and general funds.