NAGAPATTINAM: Amid continuing disputes between local and outstation fishermen over fishing rights, as many as 77 boats from other districts ventured into the sea off Kodiakarai on Saturday, following a Madras High Court order allowing them to fish during the current season.

The fishing season from October to February at Kodiakarai, near Vedaranyam, attracts fishermen from other districts. Sources said fishermen from other places prefer Kodiakarai because of availability of fish and favourable sea conditions.

The court’s order is based on a petition filed by a Kodiakarai resident on behalf of the outstation fishermen, challenging a November 3 order by a Revenue Divisional Officer restricting the number of boats from outside the district to 20. The RDO had issued the restriction at a peace meeting convened amid renewed tensions between the two groups.

Sources said that the court quashed the RDO’s order and directed that 77 boats from outside the district, the same number that participated in previous years’ fishing seasons, be allowed to operate this year.

The participation of outstation fishermen has remained contentious for several years, with local fishermen from Aarkattuthurai, Vellapallam, Pushpavanam, Vanavan Mahadevi, and Maniyan Theevu stating that their presence affects their livelihood and fish breeding in the region.

Sources said that residents from Kodiakarai act as agents and middlemen who enter into contract-like arrangements with outstation fishermen to purchase their catch at lower prices. The district administration has held several rounds of talks between the two groups over the years, arriving at temporary arrangements to ease tensions.