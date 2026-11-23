CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon progressing in fits and starts, the combined storage level in the state’s 90 reservoirs slumped to 36.28% on Sunday — the lowest in the last five years. Thirty-nine of them hold less than a quarter of their capacity, raising concerns over water availability for drinking and irrigation needs in the coming months.

According to the Water Resources Department (WRD) data accessed by TNIE, the 90 reservoirs have a total capacity of 224.343 tmcft and held 81.391 tmcft on Sunday. During the corresponding period last year, storage was 82.78%. Only three reservoirs have reached full capacity. Besides, none of the reservoir catchment areas recorded rainfall on Sunday, indicating that the monsoon is yet to bring significant inflows into the waterbodies.

Mettur, the delta’s mainstay with a capacity of 93.47 tmcft, held 25.841 tmcft of water as of November 19, according to state government data, barely above the quarter mark at the height of the samba season.

Attributing the poor storage mainly to the shortfall in Cauvery water from Karnataka, a senior WRD official said, “During the corresponding period last year, the Mettur reservoir had a storage of 82.876 tmcft (88.67%), and Tamil Nadu had received 304.3946 tmcft of Cauvery water between June 1 and November 20, 2025. In contrast, Karnataka has continuously failed to release TN’s due share this year, resulting in a shortfall of 93.7434 tmcft,” he said.