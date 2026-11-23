COIMBATORE: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after an iron lid of an underground petrol storage tank struck him during pipe-fitting work at a petrol bunk on the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road near Koundampalayam on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kannimuthu (42) from Kavundampalayam

According to police, the petrol bunk had recently constructed an underground tank to store petrol, with pipes being connected to it. The tank had two openings fitted with iron lids. On Saturday evening, around 4 pm, workers were engaged in connecting pipes to the tank. They had opened one of the lids to carry out the work.

Kannimuthu, who had arrived at the bunk to fill LPG in his autorickshaw, was waiting near the vehicle after getting down from it when the iron lid on the other side of the tank suddenly flew and hit him. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Koundampalayam police recovered the body and sent it to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem. A case has been registered and six people including the owner of the bunk, manager, and contractor, were booked.

Police said petrol bunks should be closed while such maintenance work is carried out. They also suspected that gas may have accumulated inside the tank, leading to pressure and causing the iron lid to fly. Further probe is on.