CHENNAI: Hundreds of citizens and animal rights activists held a protest at Langs Garden Road near Egmore on Sunday against the alleged botched animal birth control (ABC) procedures that led to the death of stray dogs at civic body-run centres.

The protesters demanded transparency and the removal of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) chief veterinary medical officer, who they said had held the post for more than eight years despite multiple allegations against him.

Animal rights activist Martina E questioned the civic body for not allowing them access to its ABC centres or shelters, stating that it raised concerns about transparency. “The public are being allowed in all government buildings, but why not to ABC premises? What’s hidden there?” she asked.

They also claimed that dogs that had already been sterilised were being caught again, in violation of ABC rules. “Even today (Sunday), nearly 30 dogs from Kathipara were being caught by GCC and taken to the Manali ABC centre. However, the feeders say these dogs have already been sterilised and vaccinated,” said Lionel Praveen, an activist.

Stray dogs taken to the GCC-run centres were not receiving adequate post-operative care and were dying as a result, one of the protesters said.

In November, a stray dog died at the GCC’s Kannamapet ABC centre. While the civic body reportedly attributed the death to asymptomatic rabies following surgery, activists questioned how a dog infected with rabies could have been operated on and alleged that inadequate post-operative care led to the death.