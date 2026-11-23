THANJAVUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay needs to break his silence on Mekedatu dam and allay the fears of Cauvery delta farmers, who are worried after the announcement made by the Karnataka government, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on Sunday EPS said, “Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar has been regularly making statements on Mekedatu dam (across Cauvery).

However our CM Vijay has been silent over the issue as he has been maintaining silence over getting Cauvery water. At least now he has to speak up to clarify the issue and allay the fears of the farmers.”

He further pointed out that in the Supreme Court order on Cauvery issued during AIADMK rule, it has been clearly said the upper riparian state (Karnataka) cannot build a new dam or start any construction work in the river, without the consent of the lower riparian state (Tamil Nadu).

“The TVK government needs to take efforts to implement this order. Only they have power”, he said adding that the petitions by the TVK led government, for release of 11 TMC Cauvery water by Karnataka, were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

He further said the Karnataka government failed to implement the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which directed it to release prescribed quantity of water to Tamil Nadu.

Cauvery water: CPM pushes for legal steps

Thanjavur: P Shanmugam, state secretary of CPM urged the state government to take steps for getting its due share of Cauvery water to save the standing samba paddy crop in delta districts. Talking to reporters in Tirukkattupalli, where he attended a wedding function, Shanmugam said, “We were urging the government to convene all party meeting on Cauvery issue, but it is not forthcoming”, adding that the government has been only filing petitions in this regard.