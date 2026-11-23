CUDDALORE: Inadequate water supply has left paddy crops withered in the Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil taluks, the tail-end regions of the Cauvery delta in Cuddalore district, leaving farmers worried about crop loss.

Around one lakh acres of agricultural land in the Kattumannarkoil region normally receive irrigation through the Vadavaru, North Rajan channel and Veeranam Lake.

Although the Mettur dam was opened late this year, water storage in the Karnataka dams remained low due to a lack of rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas, resulting in decline in the water level of the Mettur dam.