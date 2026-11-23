TIRUCHY: A laboratory assistant at a government higher secondary school in Keelaveli near Jayankondam of Ariyalur has claimed that human faeces were allegedly dumped on his table by a few employees. Though the incident allegedly happened on November 10, it came to light on Saturday after the lab assistant filed a complaint with Jayankondam Deputy SP A Velmurugan.

Speaking to TNIE, Velmurugan said samples of the suspected faecal matter had been sent for laboratory examination and the results are awaited.

In his complaint to the DSP, laboratory assistant P Kannadasan also alleged that Dalit teachers are made to sit in one room while the other teachers occupied another. He alleged that the discrimination began after a social science teacher joined the school two years ago.

Chief Educational Officer Renugopal said though the headmaster had complained to him about the November 10 incident, the faecal matter had been washed away before he could reach the school. However, some teachers had allegedly taken photographs, following which the headmaster was asked to lodge a police complaint.

Meanwhile, following an inquiry into the complaints of caste discrimination among the staff, the CEO transferred three on November 18, including headmaster Murugan. He was posted to Sripurandan.

The VCK has announced a protest at the collectorate on Monday, demanding the police speed up the probe.