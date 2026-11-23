THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti West police arrested two marriage brokers following a complaint by two men for arranging fake marriages for them with one of their relatives. The issue came to light after both the men came to the broker’s house on Saturday.

Police launched a search for the woman who acted as the bride. She has been identified as Karthiga (26) of Rajiv Nagar in Kovilpatti.

Mariappan and Muneeswari are the brokers arrested by police on the complaints of Sidharthan of Uppundarpatti in Thanjavur and Ranjithkumar of Poochathram of Namakkal district.

The two were released on station bail. A search for Karthiga has been launched, police sources said.

According to the complaints, the duo had married off Karthiga with Sidharthan on September 13 and Ranjithkumar on November 1.

Sidharthan alleged that he spent nearly `15 lakh on the wedding, and gave `3 lakh fee to the brokers. Karthiga had returned to Kovilpatti a few days after their marriage, stating that her mother Muneeswari was ill and she wanted to be with her during medical treatment.

Ranjithkumar said that Karthiga left the home on the second day of the marriage and had not yet returned. “I came to know that Muneeswari was not her mother after reaching her home,” he said. The family members of Sidharthan and Ranjithkumar besieged the house and shut the doors to prevent Mariappan and Muneeswari from escaping.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Mariappan and Muneeswari were not husband and wife. Also, the prime accused Karthiga, is Muneeswari’s niece. Sources said that Mariappan and Muneeswari act as brokers, send Karthiga’s photographs to prospective bridegrooms, and make money out of fake marriages. Police are investigating the suspected money motive in the latest case against them.

The two were previously arrested in a child theft case, said sources.