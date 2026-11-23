TIRUCHY: Eight brick kiln workers were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a tree on the Thuraiyur-Musiri state highway on Sunday evening.

Police identified the deceased as A Manickam (55), G Murugan (36), G Subramani (43), A Rajesh (42), A Sakthivel (42) from Maharajapuram; S Sangili (43) from Thanjavur; S Paavadai (50), and P Sitharaman (20) from Villupuram. The injured were identified as C Ramalingam (38) and R Ramar (42) from Sathanur.

According to police, the 10 victims — all workers of a brick kiln at Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur — were returning from Namakkal after attending the ear-piercing ceremony of children of Suresh, an earthmover operator at the brick kiln, who hails from Erumapatti in Thanjavur. Rajesh was driving the car.

At the Kothurpatty four-road junction on Thuraiyur-Musiri state highway, the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a neem tree on the right side. Five occupants died on the spot, while the remaining five sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, Jambunathapuram police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Musiri Government Hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries. Karur SP (Tiruchy-incharge) B Ragupathy and Tiruchy ADSP T Mathiyalagan also visited the spot.