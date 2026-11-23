CHENNAI: After a lull, the northeast monsoon is set to pick up pace in Tamil Nadu with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting heavy rain at pockets in nine districts, including Chennai, and moderate showers for most of the other parts of the state from Monday.

According to an RMC bulletin on Sunday, heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting to 40-50 kmph is likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, on Monday. A trough in the easterlies over the Bay of Bengal is behind the spell, it stated.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood, RMC has forecast moderate rain turning heavy at times along with thunderstorms and lightning on Monday. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering over 32-33°C and 24-25°C, respectively.

Further, heavy rain is likely over the delta and southern districts on Tuesday, which will spread to western and southern districts on Wednesday and shift to the Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Theni by Friday. A thunderstorm warning is in place across the state till November 28.

On Sunday, Madurai recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35°C. Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum of 20°C in the plains and Uthagamandalam at 7.8°C in the hills, the bulletin stated.