MADURAI: Justice Victoria Gowri of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has questioned the Tamil Nadu police on why no action was taken against the Kallakurichi MLA, who allegedly sent an obscene message to the district collector, despite her husband lodging a complaint.

She posed the question while speaking at a programme organised by the gender sensitisation and internal complaints committee-II of the HC Madurai Bench at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Saturday.

Referring to the incident, Justice Gowri, chairperson of the panel, stressed the need to ensure women’s safety at workplace. Further, the judge advised men to respect the personal boundaries, mental well-being and dignity of their female colleagues. Justice R Poornima said women should be able to exercise their rights and participate in professional and public life without fear, discrimination or harassment.