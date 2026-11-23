COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old man, who was in charge of a non-functional private fuel outlet at Four Road Junction on the Mettupalayam-Annur Road in the Coimbatore district, was brutally murdered by unknown persons on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as K Vinoth Balaji of LS Puram near Mettupalayam. The outlet, run by Sekar, a native of Nilgiris district, was involved in a legal dispute. Police suspect that he could have been murdered over the dispute between the outlet owner and the landowner.

Vinoth was working with Sekar, a contractor from Nilgiris district who manages several government projects in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

Sekar's firm is currently working to reconstruct the Nilgiris Ghat road that collapsed in the recent landslide that happened in October. The migrant workers who were engaged in the work were staying in temporary sheds set up behind the fuel outlet. To manage the workforce and also for the safety of the outlet, Vinoth was tasked to stay there during the night hours, police said.

On Sunday morning, the migrant workers found him lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. They immediately alerted their employer as well as the Karamadai police.

Police have sent the body to Mettupalayam government hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, Police superintendent A Pavan Kumar Reddy formed six special teams to trace suspect. "A few CCTV cameras were in disrepair as the bunk was non-operational. Once the motive is clear, we can locate the suspect easily. As it was a busy junction, we expect a breakthrough shortly," a senior police officer said.