CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister SP Velumani on Saturday hit back at party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the latter’s remark describing him as “one among two crore cadre”, saying he considered being a party worker his greatest identity and privilege. He also urged the leadership to listen to grassroots voices and work towards uniting those who had left the party.

In a statement on X, Velumani said he took pride in being an AIADMK cadre and that no position is greater than being a party worker holding the party flag. “Even if he said it thinking that he was belittling me, what greater honour could I have than this?” he said, thanking EPS for calling him “one among the cadre”.

He said the cadre are the reason Palaniswami held the post of general secretary, adding that grassroots workers are the roots of the party and their voices could not be ignored.