Off script
Ignoring the speech written for him by his team, Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan at a recent event in Chennai said that he prefers to speak “out of boundary” instead. Going on to address the gathering impromptu, he recounted his student days, when he said his only haunts were his classrooms and hostel while his classmates went to the movies, beach, and the like. After giving himself full marks for his conduct during his student days, he ended his speech saying that watching lakhs of students walk to class every morning sends him “vibrations of their talent”. If the minister were to continue to deliver such extempore speeches, one wonders whether his speechwriters might soon be out of a job
Binita Jaiswal
Whispers at the public library
At a time when the AI library scam casts a shadow, the book collection is not the only thing making officials uncomfortable at the Anna Centenary Library. The tension was palpable at the recent event announcing the Chennai International Book Fair as the money spent on renovating the library’s meeting hall and auditorium became a talking point, albeit in hushed tones. Sources suggest that lakhs of rupees, if not crores, went into sprucing up the facilities. The meeting hall, in particular, now has microphones at every seat. With the book scam already raising questions, officials wonder if another skeleton is waiting to tumble out of the library’s cupboards
Subashini Vijayakumar
Question time for journos
Little did MDMK leader Vaiko expect that his recent press meet in Coimbatore would go viral, not for his views on the current political scenario in the state, but for his angry exchanges with media persons. Vaiko lost his cool when TV journalists quizzed him about his warning to the transport minister during the Kolathur MLA’s funeral in Chennai on Friday. He had later said that he was unaware that it was the minister. The 27-minute press meet saw him ask one journalist his name and native place, tell another not to raise his voice while posing questions and accused some of being DMK agents. He ended the meet saying that he would be more careful while interacting with the media in Coimbatore hereafter. Take note, colleagues
S Senthil Kumar
War of words during funeral
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay turning pallbearer at the funeral procession of Kolathur MLA V S Babu on Friday triggered a parallel war of words on social media. Critics charge that Vijay had done so keeping an eye on the impending bypoll to the Kolathur constituency. They also remarked that the TVK leader hadn’t extended such a gesture to any of the his party’s senior cadre who died in the recent past. A few others invoked even the Arthashastra to criticise the chief minister’s move. TVK supporters presented them with their own counter explanation, turning social media a battleground during a funeral
T Muruganandham