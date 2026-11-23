Question time for journos

Little did MDMK leader Vaiko expect that his recent press meet in Coimbatore would go viral, not for his views on the current political scenario in the state, but for his angry exchanges with media persons. Vaiko lost his cool when TV journalists quizzed him about his warning to the transport minister during the Kolathur MLA’s funeral in Chennai on Friday. He had later said that he was unaware that it was the minister. The 27-minute press meet saw him ask one journalist his name and native place, tell another not to raise his voice while posing questions and accused some of being DMK agents. He ended the meet saying that he would be more careful while interacting with the media in Coimbatore hereafter. Take note, colleagues

S Senthil Kumar