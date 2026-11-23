RAMANATHAPURAM: The wooden walkway leading to the ruins of the old church at Dhanushkodi has fallen into disrepair, with broken planks, protruding nails and damaged support beams posing a risk to tourists and pilgrims visiting the site.

Dhanushkodi, which was devastated by the 1964 cyclone, continues to attract tourists, keen to explore the remnants of the once-thriving town. The old church, built with coral stones and limestone, remains one of the prominent landmarks drawing visitors to the area.

To facilitate access to the church and enable tourists to walk around the structure on the sandy terrain, the Rameswaram municipality constructed a 90-metre-long and six-foot-wide wooden walkway in 2023 for over `30 lakh.

However, the walkway is now damaged at several points, with broken wooden planks and support beams leaving gaps along the stretch. Nails jutting out of the damaged planks pose a risk of injury to visitors.

With the festive and holiday season underway, several devotees and tourists are visiting Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi and walking barefoot as part of their observance. The exposed nails pose a particular threat to them, while the uneven surface and gaps could cause elderly visitors and children to stumble and fall.

Tourists have also complained of difficulty walking around the church safely, defeating the purpose of the walkway constructed for their convenience.

Visitors have urged the district administration to intervene immediately and replace the damaged planks and support beams to ensure the walkway is safe for public use.

“Considering the footfall, the local body and the tourist department could take a series of measures to maintain these facilities,” a tourist named R Kalirasan said.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivaguru Prabhakaran, District Collector of Ramanathapuram, said that the three-year-old structure got damaged as it’s exposed to harsh weather. The district administration would assess the structure and make an estimate to carry out maintenance work.

He assured that action would be taken towards addressing such issues at tourist attractions in the district.