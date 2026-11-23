CHENNAI: The state government is set to soon provide orthodontic treatment to 1,500 students of government and government-aided schools with misaligned teeth in five districts under a Rs 1.8-crore pilot scheme. As part of the ‘Chella Punnagai’ initiative, 300 such children with severe malocclusion will be selected in each of the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi and Virudhunagar for the free dental treatment.

The school-based orthodontic programme, approved under the National Health Mission’s (NHM) State Specific Initiatives and Innovations component for 2026-27, will cover students from economically disadvantaged families in Classes 6 to 10.

The NHM estimates that nearly 40% of children aged eight to 15 in Tamil Nadu have clinically significant malocclusion requiring orthodontic evaluation. While fixed orthodontic treatment in private clinics costs between `45,000 and `80,000, the government has earmarked `12,000 per beneficiary towards treatment and mandatory radiographic investigations to be done in government facilities.

The five districts have been selected citing a higher burden of malocclusion, underserved populations and limited access to specialist orthodontic services.

Screening will follow a three-tier mechanism involving schoolteachers, block dental surgeons and orthodontists. Teachers will conduct preliminary screening using a standardised checklist, following which block dental surgeons will examine the children and refer those requiring specialist care to orthodontists for assessment and treatment planning.