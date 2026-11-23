CHENNAI: The state government is set to soon provide orthodontic treatment to 1,500 students of government and government-aided schools with misaligned teeth in five districts under a Rs 1.8-crore pilot scheme. As part of the ‘Chella Punnagai’ initiative, 300 such children with severe malocclusion will be selected in each of the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi and Virudhunagar for the free dental treatment.
The school-based orthodontic programme, approved under the National Health Mission’s (NHM) State Specific Initiatives and Innovations component for 2026-27, will cover students from economically disadvantaged families in Classes 6 to 10.
The NHM estimates that nearly 40% of children aged eight to 15 in Tamil Nadu have clinically significant malocclusion requiring orthodontic evaluation. While fixed orthodontic treatment in private clinics costs between `45,000 and `80,000, the government has earmarked `12,000 per beneficiary towards treatment and mandatory radiographic investigations to be done in government facilities.
The five districts have been selected citing a higher burden of malocclusion, underserved populations and limited access to specialist orthodontic services.
Screening will follow a three-tier mechanism involving schoolteachers, block dental surgeons and orthodontists. Teachers will conduct preliminary screening using a standardised checklist, following which block dental surgeons will examine the children and refer those requiring specialist care to orthodontists for assessment and treatment planning.
The health department will empanel private dental radiography centres, as well as private orthodontists, while government and NHM orthodontists willing to participate will also be engaged. Treatment will be provided at identified government health facilities, preferably after school hours or during weekends.
The director of school education has instructed chief educational officers of the five districts to coordinate with the respective district collector and health department officials to implement the pilot. While all eligible students in Classes 6 to 10 will undergo screening in the first year, subsequent annual screening will focus on students entering Class 6. The NHM has also proposed a dedicated digital application integrated with the Nalam application, EMIS and Health Management Information System to track the students from screening and referral to completion of treatment.
In the remaining districts, eligible children will be identified and referred through the existing Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams. The initiative builds on the ‘Malarum Punnagai’ programme launched by the Virudhunagar district administration in 2024 to provide corrective dental treatment to government schoolchildren. Under the initiative, 568 children were identified with dental problems, of whom 302 were found requiring orthodontic treatment, including braces. The district administration had tied up with a private dental hospital to provide treatment with CSR support.
The Chella Punnagai pilot is part of the broader ‘Olirum Punnagai’ scheme announced in the 2026-27 Budget to screen government school students for eye, ear and dental problems. Under the initiative, existing health programmes, including RBSK and Kannoli Kappom Thittam, will be used to identify students with health issues and refer them to government hospitals and District Early Intervention Centres for treatment.