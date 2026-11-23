COIMBATORE: A seven-year-old boy from Assam, who went missing, was traced by forest department personnel after a three-hour search at Dhonimudi Estate near Valparai on Sunday morning.

The boy was residing with his parents in the labourers' residential quarters in the first division of Dhonimudi Estate. At around 6 am, his father took him to a toilet about 30 metres from their quarters. After leaving the boy there, the father returned home. However, when he came back about 10 minutes later, the boy was missing.

Fearing a possible leopard attack, particularly in the wake of recent incidents in which children were reportedly killed or dragged into tea bushes by leopards, the parents and relatives began searching for the boy. After nearly an hour without success, they alerted officials of the Manombolly Forest Range and sought their help at 8 am.

Members of the Anti-Depredation Squad then launched an extensive search, including in the surrounding bushes. After combing an area within a two-kilometre radius, the personnel finally traced the boy more than a kilometre away from the toilet and handed him over to his parents.

"We traced the boy after nearly three hours of searching and handed him over to his parents. Fortunately, he was not attacked by a wild animal. However, he was frightened when we found him. We have already advised the parents not to leave their children unattended, as there is a possibility of leopard attacks. Leopards may mistake young children for prey.

There is also a risk of sloth bear attacks in the area. Fortunately, no wild animals were spotted nearby during the search, despite the presence of bushes," a forest department official said.

Officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have advised estate workers and residents to ensure that children are always accompanied by adults, particularly when venturing outside their homes, due to the presence of wild animals in the area.