CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has initiated a preliminary inquiry against senior IAS officer J Jayakanthan, the current chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, following a request from the TN government over allegations of loss of revenue to the state due to overexploitation of minerals during his tenure as the commissioner of geology and mining in November 2022.
The decision to refer the matter to the DVAC followed complaints lodged by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam in February 2024 and June 2026. The inquiry pertains to allegations that Jayakanthan, while serving as commissioner of mining, had reduced the penalty imposed on 24 stone quarries in Tirunelveli district from Rs 236 crore to Rs 13.8 crore, despite the quarries having allegedly extracted over 50 lakh cubic metres of rough stone beyond the permitted limits.
‘FIR against IAS officer only after clearance from competent authority’
He is accused of extending undue favours to the quarry operators by issuing an order allegedly beyond his jurisdiction, resulting in a loss of revenue to the state exchequer.
The Madras High Court, too, while disposing of a petition filed by one of the quarry operators in June this year, had termed Jayakanthan’s November 2022 order “atrocious” and raised suspicions over whether corrupt practices had been adopted by the official while dealing with the petitioner’s appeal. The court said the matter warranted further investigation.
Multiple sources told TNIE that the DVAC had recently issued summons to several officials from the geology and mining and revenue departments, among others, as part of its inquiry. “The preliminary inquiry is aimed at ascertaining whether there is prima facie evidence against the senior IAS officer. Based on the findings, a report will be sent to the government seeking approval. An FIR will be registered only after obtaining clearance from the competent authority,” an official said.
The DVAC had also sought additional documents from several departments, which were in the process of being handed over, the official added.
In May 2022, four workers were killed and several others injured in a rockslide at a stone quarry in Tharuvai village in Tirunelveli district. Following the incident, the geology and mining department constituted special teams to inspect 54 stone quarries operating in the district and verify compliance with mining regulations.
The inspections revealed serious violations, including illegal quarrying and extraction of nearly 50 lakh cubic metres of minerals beyond permissible limits at 24 quarries. Subsequently, a revenue divisional officer and sub-collector of the district imposed penalties totalling Rs 262 crore on the quarry operators.
However, during appeals filed by the quarry operators, the then commissioner of geology and mining reduced the estimated quantity of minerals extracted, waived the penalties for excess extraction and allegedly directed the operators to pay only the royalty on the minerals, bringing the total amount payable down to `13.8 crore.
Following complaints by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam, based on information obtained through RTI applications, the state government took suo motu cognisance of the matter in 2024. In August 2025, it set aside the commissioner’s order, stating that under the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, the commissioner had no jurisdiction to hear appeals against penalties imposed by RDOs, as the district collector was the designated appellate authority.
DVAC summoned officials recently
Multiple sources told TNIE that the DVAC had recently issued summons to several officials from the geology and mining and revenue departments, among others, as part of its inquiry. The DVAC had also sought additional documents from several departments, which were in the process of being handed over, an official said.