‘FIR against IAS officer only after clearance from competent authority’

He is accused of extending undue favours to the quarry operators by issuing an order allegedly beyond his jurisdiction, resulting in a loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

The Madras High Court, too, while disposing of a petition filed by one of the quarry operators in June this year, had termed Jayakanthan’s November 2022 order “atrocious” and raised suspicions over whether corrupt practices had been adopted by the official while dealing with the petitioner’s appeal. The court said the matter warranted further investigation.

Multiple sources told TNIE that the DVAC had recently issued summons to several officials from the geology and mining and revenue departments, among others, as part of its inquiry. “The preliminary inquiry is aimed at ascertaining whether there is prima facie evidence against the senior IAS officer. Based on the findings, a report will be sent to the government seeking approval. An FIR will be registered only after obtaining clearance from the competent authority,” an official said.

The DVAC had also sought additional documents from several departments, which were in the process of being handed over, the official added.

In May 2022, four workers were killed and several others injured in a rockslide at a stone quarry in Tharuvai village in Tirunelveli district. Following the incident, the geology and mining department constituted special teams to inspect 54 stone quarries operating in the district and verify compliance with mining regulations.

The inspections revealed serious violations, including illegal quarrying and extraction of nearly 50 lakh cubic metres of minerals beyond permissible limits at 24 quarries. Subsequently, a revenue divisional officer and sub-collector of the district imposed penalties totalling Rs 262 crore on the quarry operators.