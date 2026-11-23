SALEM: Tomato farmers in Vathankadu near Edappadi in Salem are facing heavy losses after leaf blight and leaf curl diseases affected their crops, reducing the yield from around five tonnes to just two tonnes an acre. With cultivation costs reaching Rs 50,000 an acre and traders offering only `20 a kg, farmers say they are struggling to recover their investment and have sought compensation from the government.

Farmers in several areas around Edappadi, including Arasiramani, Thevur, Koneripatti, Poolampatti, and Konganapuram cultivate tomatoes on a large scale. In Vathankadu, which falls under Arasiramani town panchayat, farmers sowed the crop in September which is now in the harvesting stage. However, over the past few days, the incidence of leaf blight and leaf curl diseases has increased, causing the leaves to dry up and plants to wither, affecting the crop's overall yield.

Farmers said they usually harvested around five tonnes of tomatoes an acre, but the yield had now fallen to about two tonnes because of the disease. The reduction has significantly affected their returns, as they had already invested around Rs 50,000 an acre in cultivation. Traders were currently offering only Rs 20 a kg for the harvested produce, leaving farmers with little chance of recovering their expenses.

They have urged the horticulture department to inspect the affected fields, identify the cause of the disease and take steps to prevent its spread. They have also sought appropriate compensation for farmers who have suffered losses.

Tomatoes harvested in the region are sold in local markets and also transported to neighbouring districts, including Erode and Namakkal.