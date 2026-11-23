CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association has urged the state government to appoint a senior-most principal serving in a government arts and science college as the director of Collegiate Education, instead of an IAS officer.

In a representation submitted to the chief minister, chief secretary, higher education minister and higher education department secretary, the association said the practice of appointing senior-most government college principals to head the directorate of collegiate education had been followed for nearly 30 years. Such appointments ensured the director has practical experience in the functioning and administration of colleges, it said.

The practice was discontinued after a senior-most principal, who was serving as the DCE, was placed under suspension on administrative grounds on January 30, 2024. Thereafter, IAS officers were appointed to the post.Raising concerns over the present arrangement, the association said the current DCE, P Ponniah, has been on leave for the last three months, and the additional charge was assigned to another IAS officer, P Rathinasamy, currently the director of Technical Education.

The association said earlier, when a principal headed the directorate, the additional charge during the incumbent’s leave was given to the joint director (Planning and Development) ensuring continuity in administration.