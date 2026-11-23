CHENNAI: In a bid to curb favouritism in doctoral admissions and make the process more transparent, the higher education department is planning to rank PhD scholars based on their performance in entrance tests and interviews, and allow them to choose research guides according to their merit.

Registrars of state universities will meet higher education officials on Monday to discuss the implementation of the proposed system, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (Tansche) Vice-Chairman M P Vijayakumar told TNIE.

“At present only a screening test for PhD scholars is being conducted. Under the proposed system, in addition to the entrance test, scholars will be interviewed and subsequently ranked based on their overall performance. Top ranked candidates will then get an opportunity to select their preferred guide based on their position in the ranking, subject to available vacancies,” he said.

In February, the previous DMK government had in the state Assembly announced a single-window admission scheme for PhD scholars, under which universities were to publish details of research disciplines, available seats and recognised supervisors so candidates could make informed choices. A ranking system, however, was not part of the proposal, officials said.

Further, to address the issue of low completion rate in doctoral research, the department is considering development of a coordinated software platform to monitor the entire doctoral process – from admission to thesis completion.

It is also planning a web portal carrying details of research done in state universities and incubation centres to connect researchers with industries. Talks are on with stakeholders, Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar told TNIE.