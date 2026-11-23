THOOTHUKUDI: Taking suo motu cognisance of the media report on the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days from the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu.

The decomposed body of Urmila Markom (52) of Madhya Pradesh was found under the seat of a coach stationed at the railway yard on November 18. Based on CCTV footage, the railway police arrested J Ayyapan (31) of Chenbagaramanpudur in this connection on Friday.

In a communication written to the DGP, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar sought a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case. Urging police to trace the woman’s family at the earliest, the commission also asked the authorities to preserve the CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

It also asked them to examine the security lapses which led to the crime, and sought a review of railway station security and coordination among GRP, RPF and railway authorities.