TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation has stepped up its efforts to promote rainwater conservation as part of the statewide campaign to ensure mandatory rainwater harvesting (RWH) in all buildings, both urban and rural, and revive defunct structures.

In October, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay unveiled the logo of the Tamil Nadu government's 'Thuli' rainwater harvesting scheme in Chennai. Following this, the Tiruchy Corporation has intensified inspections of government offices, schools, hospitals and other public institutions, besides residential and commercial buildings, to assess the functionality of existing rainwater harvesting systems.

The civic body is also organising awareness programmes and meetings involving builders, members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), engineering association members and engineers registered with the Corporation to encourage the installation and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures.

According to sources, there are 2,32,996 buildings within its limits, including 2,630 government and Corporation buildings and 2,30,366 private buildings. Of the total, 2,05,617 are residential buildings, 23,746 commercial and 1,003 industrial. The Corporation also has 13 water bodies within its jurisdiction. Of the total buildings, 2,10,281 (90.25%) have been recorded under the achieved category, while 22,715 remain in the balance category. The Corporation is now focusing on reviving existing rainwater harvesting systems that have become defunct and encouraging buildings without such facilities to install new structures.