TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation has stepped up its efforts to promote rainwater conservation as part of the statewide campaign to ensure mandatory rainwater harvesting (RWH) in all buildings, both urban and rural, and revive defunct structures.
In October, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay unveiled the logo of the Tamil Nadu government's 'Thuli' rainwater harvesting scheme in Chennai. Following this, the Tiruchy Corporation has intensified inspections of government offices, schools, hospitals and other public institutions, besides residential and commercial buildings, to assess the functionality of existing rainwater harvesting systems.
The civic body is also organising awareness programmes and meetings involving builders, members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), engineering association members and engineers registered with the Corporation to encourage the installation and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures.
According to sources, there are 2,32,996 buildings within its limits, including 2,630 government and Corporation buildings and 2,30,366 private buildings. Of the total, 2,05,617 are residential buildings, 23,746 commercial and 1,003 industrial. The Corporation also has 13 water bodies within its jurisdiction. Of the total buildings, 2,10,281 (90.25%) have been recorded under the achieved category, while 22,715 remain in the balance category. The Corporation is now focusing on reviving existing rainwater harvesting systems that have become defunct and encouraging buildings without such facilities to install new structures.
Speaking to TNIE, Tiruchy Corporation Commissioner N Ponmani said the civic body was conducting regular inspections, initially focusing on government buildings and offices to identify and revive non-functional rainwater harvesting systems. Under the leadership of the District Collector, the Corporation had also completed the rejuvenation of rainwater harvesting systems at the Collectorate.
She added, "We are taking this forward as a people's movement and want residents to come forward voluntarily. We are also organising awareness activities every weekend. New buildings obtaining planning permission from the Corporation must have rainwater harvesting structures, while owners of older buildings are being encouraged to repair and restore their existing systems."
Padma Shri awardee and SCOPE director M Subburaman from Tiruchy said, "A single rainwater harvesting pit may not always be sufficient, and households can consider installing multiple structures depending on their requirements to help improve groundwater levels."
He added, "My house has four rainwater harvesting systems, installed 15 years ago, with a combined storage capacity of 10,000 litres. We use the harvested rainwater for our household needs. We must use water judiciously and ensure that every drop is put to good use. My house itself functions as an eco-system."
Another resident, P Ganesh, said, "Many RWH systems in government buildings are not functioning properly. The authorities should first ensure that these systems are restored and maintained effectively. Only when government buildings set an example will the public be encouraged to follow suit. Rainwater harvesting should not be treated as a one-time installation. Regular maintenance is equally important to ensure that the systems function effectively, especially during the monsoon. Every household's contribution can make a difference in conserving rainwater."