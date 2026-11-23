CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Amid the renewed call for registration of an FIR against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman IAS officer—currently serving as collector in Kallakurichi district—, the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that no complaint was received from the IAS officer and there was no attempt to cover up the matter.
The submission was made by State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Monday when a petition was filed by advocate R Thrishuli seeking directions from the DGP and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kallakurichi to register an FIR against the MLA for harassing the IAS officer by sending sexually-coloured messages to her.
When the judge asked whether any complaint was received from the collector, the State PP replied in the negative.
"The Chief Secretary too has not received any complaint from the officer," he said, responding to the judge’s query about whether any administrative complaint was received by the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary.
The issue gained more attention, with political parties and social organisations renewing their call to register an FIR against the ruling TVK MLA following Justice Victoria Gowri, of Madras High Court, recently flagging the matter at a public event and said the police had not registered any case on the matter.
"Definitely, no," the State PP told the court when the judge asked whether there was any attempt to cover up the issue.
Pointing to lack of legitimate material on the part of the petitioner to show the MLA had sent obscene messages or copies of the complaints alleged to have been sent to the top authorities by the IAS officer, the judge said, "The court can’t act upon newspaper reports."
Stating that the issue is being raised based on newspaper reports, the judge asked, "Do you think the head of the district doesn’t know how to protect herself"
The counsel said all the top officers are shielding the MLA, what the collector can do.
The judge also asked how the police could take action if the collector did not submit any complaint.
Justice Lakshminarayanan directed the State PP to get instructions from the concerned collector about whether she has submitted any complaint and from the Chief Secretary as to whether he has received any complaints.
He adjourned the case to Tuesday (Nov. 24).
The petitioner has stated that the collector was said to have made a complaint with the Chief Secretary, yet no criminal proceedings were initiated, including registration of an FIR.
Saying that the advocate herself had submitted a detailed representation to the respondent authorities, including the DGP and the SP on November 11, 2026, the advocate stated that neither a reply was given nor any action was taken on it.
The respondents failed to appreciate that the right to dignity, privacy and personal security of women forms an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution and failure to take appropriate action on serious allegations involving the safety and dignity of a woman public servant defeats the constitutional protection guaranteed to women, she said in the petition.
She pointed out that the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports and directed the Police authorities to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations.