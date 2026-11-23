CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Amid the renewed call for registration of an FIR against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman IAS officer—currently serving as collector in Kallakurichi district—, the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that no complaint was received from the IAS officer and there was no attempt to cover up the matter.

The submission was made by State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Monday when a petition was filed by advocate R Thrishuli seeking directions from the DGP and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kallakurichi to register an FIR against the MLA for harassing the IAS officer by sending sexually-coloured messages to her.

When the judge asked whether any complaint was received from the collector, the State PP replied in the negative.

"The Chief Secretary too has not received any complaint from the officer," he said, responding to the judge’s query about whether any administrative complaint was received by the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary.

The issue gained more attention, with political parties and social organisations renewing their call to register an FIR against the ruling TVK MLA following Justice Victoria Gowri, of Madras High Court, recently flagging the matter at a public event and said the police had not registered any case on the matter.

"Definitely, no," the State PP told the court when the judge asked whether there was any attempt to cover up the issue.

Pointing to lack of legitimate material on the part of the petitioner to show the MLA had sent obscene messages or copies of the complaints alleged to have been sent to the top authorities by the IAS officer, the judge said, "The court can’t act upon newspaper reports."

Stating that the issue is being raised based on newspaper reports, the judge asked, "Do you think the head of the district doesn’t know how to protect herself"