VILLUPURAM: Two persons, including a van driver and an Ayyappa devotee were killed and several others were injured after a private omnibus collided with a stationary lorry and rammed into a van carrying Ayyappa devotees near Kannigapuram bus stop, close to Tindivanam in Villupuram district, on Monday.

According to police, the omnibus was travelling from Theni to Chennai when its driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the side of a lorry parked on the roadside.

A van carrying Ayyappa devotees from Varathapuram in Tiruvallur district was parked in front of the lorry, for a break while returning from a pilgrimage.

After hitting the lorry, the omnibus rammed into the rear of the van. C Lakshmipathi alias Kottam Guruvayya (33) of Pathirikuppam, Varathapalayam, an Ayyappa devotee who was standing beside the van to relieve himself, was crushed when the vehicle overturned on him.

The van driver, S Jana alias Rajendran (24), of Periyapulapalayam, Gummidipoondi, in Tiruvallur district, was seated inside the vehicle when the impact threw him out through the front windshield.

He was also trapped beneath the overturned van and suffered head injuries. Both men died on the spot.

On bring alerted, personnel from the Mailam police station and the Tindivanam Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies trapped beneath the van.

The omnibus came to a halt after crashing into a roadside restaurant. Passengers travelling in the omnibus and around 12 Ayyappa devotees in the van sustained injuries.

Those with serious injuries were shifted in 108 ambulances to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital at Mundiyampakkam.

The accident disrupted traffic on the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway for around 30 minutes.