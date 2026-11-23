CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the state government of mismanaging water release from the Mettur dam, alleging that crops in the delta region were withering due to water shortage, and demanded immediate drought relief for farmers.
In a statement on X, he said the government’s failure to open the Mettur dam on June 12 had led to the kuruvai crop failing, and that water was released for samba cultivation on September 1 without heeding the demands of farmers and opposition parties for a timely release.
Delta crops were now drying up due to inadequate supply, he said, adding that the DMK and other opposition parties had repeatedly warned the government of such a situation and the need for preventive measures.
Accusing the government of ignoring the opposition’s suggestions and leaving farmers in distress, Udhayanidhi demanded a transparent field assessment of crop damage and the announcement of drought relief without delay.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also hit out at the TVK government over the Cauvery issue, accusing it of failing to secure Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of water from Karnataka. In a post on X, he said the SC had dismissed two interlocutory applications filed by the state government in connection with the Cauvery dispute, reportedly with the single word “dismissed”. He alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was unaware of the development and questioned the government’s handling of the legal battle.
Separately, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned the delay in registering an FIR and the absence of photographic evidence in the death of Balakrishnan at the Chekkanurani police station in Madurai and demanded a transparent probe. In a statement on X, she said the Madras High Court’s order in the case had raised several disturbing questions. The complaint was allegedly submitted on November 4 but the FIR was registered only on November 13 and digitally signed the next day, she said.