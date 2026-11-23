CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the state government of mismanaging water release from the Mettur dam, alleging that crops in the delta region were withering due to water shortage, and demanded immediate drought relief for farmers.

In a statement on X, he said the government’s failure to open the Mettur dam on June 12 had led to the kuruvai crop failing, and that water was released for samba cultivation on September 1 without heeding the demands of farmers and opposition parties for a timely release.

Delta crops were now drying up due to inadequate supply, he said, adding that the DMK and other opposition parties had repeatedly warned the government of such a situation and the need for preventive measures.

Accusing the government of ignoring the opposition’s suggestions and leaving farmers in distress, Udhayanidhi demanded a transparent field assessment of crop damage and the announcement of drought relief without delay.