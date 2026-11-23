Landslides are not new to the Nilgiris. They have, during the annual monsoon, become recurring phenomena, finding new vulnerable avenues each time to devastate the hills. The Burliyar tragedy that detached the district from the rest of the country during the first spell of this year’s northeast monsoon was not unprecedented.
The subsequent mudslips were foreseeable too. These were perhaps disasters deferred for a few years. As the climate crisis intensifies, measures to prevent such incidents remain transient. Sadly, accountability in disaster management remains arbitrarily restricted to only rescue, rehabilitation and indemnity.
In the Nilgiris, considering the history of landslides dating back to being recorded for the first time in 1824, the causes, intensity and impact have changed with ‘development’ outgrowing ‘conservation’. The ghats opening up from the eastern and south eastern slopes have been particularly susceptible. The 1881 landslides wreaked havoc at multiple points from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, prior to smothering the section of Kotagiri ghat. A decade later, the ghats were brought to a standstill for three weeks upon receiving a copious rainfall of 740mm.
From the early 20th century to the recent past, the hills have braved several mudslips with varied intensity. The Marapallam landslide of November 1993 and the Ralliah ravage of 2009, part of a catastrophic wave of over 1,150 simultaneous landslides, remain green in the memory of Nilgiriologists.
Nevertheless, renewed demand for more interventions against further damage remains skeptical hitherto, thanks to rapacious anthropogenic influence, intergovernmental non-compliance, weak enforcement of conservation policies and apathy towards safeguarding the fragile mountains.
There is no single universal minimum rainfall amount that triggers a landslide. However, the Nilgiris’ weakened geology makes slopes susceptible when rainfall approaches 150mm. The geological formation of this high-altitude landmass dates back to the Precambrian era, consisting of high grade metamorphic rocks. Though ancient, their foliated structures, joints and fractures can create weakness, potentially destabilising the slopes, especially during long rain spells in the monsoon.
The onset of monsoon in the Nilgiris means shifting people from vulnerable locations, getting the rescue force on its toes, curbing tourism, and closing schools. With obligatory scientific interventions becoming sporadic, the hills have become an environmental basket case. Unfortunately, post-hoc crisis management has outstripped prevention.
Recently, the result of the Nationwide Landslide Susceptibility Mapping – 2025 released by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), was contested by environmental observers, as it reduced the number of vulnerable locations in the Nilgiris from 283 to 156, against the state’s assessment. Even as the district administration endorsed the GSI figure as “scientific”, the dispute has triggered ambiguity among residents, who are first-hand victims. At a time when identifying vulnerable locations is increasingly difficult, can a reduction in their number be justified?
The tenets of crisis management involve sharing of information amongst all line departments for effective and coordinated action. However, collaboration remains deficient in the Nilgiris. A recent TNIE report substantiates this claim. Although GSI’s bulletin issued on October 23 served as a caveat, identifying Burliyar among other vulnerable locations where isolated landslides could occur, the state reportedly dismissed the signal as too general and difficult to act upon.
For long, GSI’s recommendations have been neglected. Having studied the district extensively, GSI ex-director DN Seshagiri noted in his 1982 report, “Indiscriminate extension of roads has contributed to the geological instability of the district … engineers have a tendency to restrict stabilisation, drainage and protective measures”.
The 2013 report also identified four pernicious human causes: vertical cutting of slopes, loading of slopes with heavy construction, bench-cutting and terracing for construction and encroachment on stream banks. Beyond the GSI, the Save Nilgiris Campaign’s counsel also went unheard for years. Had these recommendations been considered, many catastrophes could have been mitigated, if not prevented.
The mountains are in urgent need of more scientific implementation of conservation policies. The effectiveness of the Hydroseeding and soil nailing techniques against concretisation of slopes needs more scrutiny, besides bolstering nature based solutions. Better public access to disaster risk data and action plans needs enhancement – as such information may prove invaluable during trying times.
And to ensure more accountability, interdepartmental non-compliance cannot be trivialised when it can contribute to a disaster. When enough damage has already been done to a fragile ecosystem, the stage of prevention is in a race against time. Time to act!
Lack of collaboration
Tenets of crisis management involve sharing of information amongst all line departments for effective and coordinated action. However, collaboration remains deficient in the Nilgiris district
Yukesh Saravanan
(The author is a researcher At the Madras Institute of Development Studies)