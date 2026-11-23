Landslides are not new to the Nilgiris. They have, during the annual monsoon, become recurring phenomena, finding new vulnerable avenues each time to devastate the hills. The Burliyar tragedy that detached the district from the rest of the country during the first spell of this year’s northeast monsoon was not unprecedented.

The subsequent mudslips were foreseeable too. These were perhaps disasters deferred for a few years. As the climate crisis intensifies, measures to prevent such incidents remain transient. Sadly, accountability in disaster management remains arbitrarily restricted to only rescue, rehabilitation and indemnity.

In the Nilgiris, considering the history of landslides dating back to being recorded for the first time in 1824, the causes, intensity and impact have changed with ‘development’ outgrowing ‘conservation’. The ghats opening up from the eastern and south eastern slopes have been particularly susceptible. The 1881 landslides wreaked havoc at multiple points from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, prior to smothering the section of Kotagiri ghat. A decade later, the ghats were brought to a standstill for three weeks upon receiving a copious rainfall of 740mm.

From the early 20th century to the recent past, the hills have braved several mudslips with varied intensity. The Marapallam landslide of November 1993 and the Ralliah ravage of 2009, part of a catastrophic wave of over 1,150 simultaneous landslides, remain green in the memory of Nilgiriologists.