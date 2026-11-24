PERAMBALUR: A rare Ayyanar stone sculpture dating back to the 11th-12th century CE, belonging to the later Chola period, was recently found in an agricultural field at Poolambadi village in Perambalur district.

The sculpture, measuring 68 cm in height and 51 cm in width, was found by history enthusiast Dr M Selvapandian in an agricultural field on the southern side of the Arumbavur-Poolambadi road during a field study in Poolambadi village, Veppanthattai taluk.

The deity is shown in a seated posture, holding a weapon in his right hand, while his left hand is positioned in a traditional gesture. The sculpture features matted hair, palm-leaf earrings, necklaces, a sacred thread and anklets, but its face and body are damaged due to neglect.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr M Selvapandian said, “The sculptures suggest that an Ayyanar temple existed here around 1,000 years ago before falling into ruins and the land being converted into farmland.”

A smaller female sculpture was found nearby. “The nearby female sculpture could belong to a royal woman who helped establish the temple,” he said, and added that the female sculpture’s worshipping posture also suggests that it is unlikely to be a deity. Such standalone female sculptures are rare, and a corresponding male sculpture might have existed.

When contacted, Dr R Kalaikkovan, historian and director of the Dr M Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research in Tiruchy, told TNIE, “The sculpture belongs to the Chola period, probably dating back to the 11th or 12th century.”

Dr Selvapandiyan said that Poolambadi village also has a Vijayanagara-Nayaka period Shiva temple and that he plans to document the sculptures and their history.