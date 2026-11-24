MADURAI: Prices of jasmine and kanakambaram have surged in the Madurai flower market, reaching Rs 2,500 per kg and Rs 4,000 per kg, respectively. This surge is attributed to a sharp decline in arrivals and increased demand during the Karthigai Deepam festival and the ongoing Ayyappa pilgrimage season.

According to traders, jasmine arrivals at the Mattuthavani Meenakshi Wholesale Flower Market have fallen to less than 1.5 tonnes from the usual 10 tonnes per day.

The situation is expected to persist in the coming days, further impacting supplies, said Murugan, treasurer of the Mattuthavani Meenakshi Wholesale Flower Traders Association.

Kanakambaram (firecracker flower) has also witnessed a steep price rise due to a significant fall in arrivals. “Normally, around 200 to 300 kg of Kanakambaram arrives daily from cultivation areas in Madurai and Nilakottai. However, the arrival has dropped to just around 15 kg now,” said Manoharan, a flower trader at the Mattuthavani market.

He added that Kanakambaram prices had remained above Rs 2,000 per kg for the past week owing to the shortage in supply, while festival-related demand further pushed up prices.

U Mardhupandian, a flower farmer from Madurai, said that the present humid climate has largely affected flower cultivation in the district by more than 50%. Farmers usually harvest 10 kilos of flowers per acre per day, which has dropped now.